BJP demands ED’s interrogation of Abdul Malek

“We are the subjects of the ruler. We are bound to go by the diktat of the minister on the chair as he’s our master,” said Abdul Malek, working president of the Bengal Rice Mill Association here today. With the arrest of former food minister Jyotipriya Mallick by the ED yesterday, the state’s leader of the opposition, Subhendu Adhikari, hinted about the suspected involvement of one senior executive of the Rice Mill Association yesterday.

He’d taken the name of Abdul Malek too, claiming, “A certain Promod Agarwal and Malek were found to be closely involved with Mallick in misappropriating the MSP funds designated for the purchase of 50 lakh MT of paddy.”

Abdul Malek is stationed in Burdwan town and was known for having a close rapport with Mallick over the years. In East Burdwan itself, an estimation had identified nearly 5 lakh fake ration cards that were used in pilfering subsidised PDS articles. In a social network post, the BJP claimed that the ration pilferage and looting by the rice millers were interlinked.

The party demanded that the ED interrogate Abdul Malek immediately. The party claimed that Abdul Malek also maintained a good rapport with Bakibur Rahaman, who’s in ED custody currently. Abdul Malek, in a statement, said today, “I guess the ED and the CBI officials have already examined my papers and book of accounts.

Had there been any fault, they could have already booked me.” About Adhikari’s claims, he said, “He probably was provoked by somebody to take my name.”