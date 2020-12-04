Ahead of the state’s Assembly Elections early next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has formed election management teams.

Separate teams have been given responsibilities to create the party’s manifesto, organise rallies and marches, mobilise Matua votes, maintain contact with Panchayat and booth level workers and manage social media platforms, among others.

The most starking feature of the teams is that there’s zero presence of any “outsider”. Recently, BJP came under attack from TMC after they had fielded 10 central leaders in different regions of the state to strengthen the organisation.

The outsider-insider debate has taken a centrestage in West Bengal ahead of the state’s Assembly Elections next year. Led by Mamata Banerjee, TMC has built their election campaign with narratives to paint BJP as an “anti-Bengali” entity.

The attack on BJP comes after it decided to put central leaders in charge for Assembly Elections in West Bengal next year. The party had put five central leaders in as many organisational zones in the state before fielding another five central leaders in the state.

These developments followed BJP’s decision to appoint the party’s IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya as West Bengal’s co-convener alongside Arvind Menon. They will play deputy to BJP General Secretary Kaliash Vijayvargiya, highlighting the desperation of the party to win the eastern state.

The plot to portray BJP as an “outsider” and “anti-Bengali” party has been made evident by back-to-back press conferences from heavyweight TMC leaders.

BJP state president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, had clarified earlier that the central leaders were deployed as observers and they were merely advising the party in terms of strengthening the organisation.

He also said that it will be BJP’s Bengal workers who will fight the and win the election against Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in 2021.

Meanwhile, Swapan Dasgupta has been announced as the chief of the manifesto committee, which will have Anupam Hazra, Rantideb Sengupta and Subhash Sarkar as members.

The responsibility to manage Matua and refugee votes has been given to BJP’s Bangaon MP Shantanu Thakur, Debjit Sarkar and Jagannath Sarkar.