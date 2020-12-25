After Mamata Banerjee announced the setting-up of agro-industrial hub in West Bengal’s Singur, both BJP and CPIM have attacked her on same front.

Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo, on Thursday announced the initiation of an Agro-Industrial Park in Singur, the region which had seen a massive movement against the land acquisition of TATA in 2007-08.

That incident, alongwith the Nandigram movement, had acted as catalysts to bring Mamata Banerjee’s TMC to power in West Bengal in 2011.

“We have returned the land of farmers in Singur and pay them Rupees 2000-2500 every month. Singur is an ideal location for agri-business,” she said.

“We are starting an Agro-Industrial park in Singur. Since Singur produces crops of premium quality, we are ensuring increase in production.”

Calling the project a “sham”, the opposition parties in West Bengal alleged Banerjee of playing with people’s emotions in the region.

Taking a jibe at the Bengal CM, CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that the state government was doing business with people’s land in Singur and called the latest announcement a plot to win votes.

BJP, on the other hand, said that Banerjee after resisting TATA’s project in Singur was now fooling the citizens of Singur.

“In 2011, when TATA had completed 95 per cent of the work, she had made them leave. The land there is of such quality that no agriculture is possible there. Now, at the time of the election, she has suddenly remembered Singur,” MP Locket Chatterjee was quoted as saying by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin.

“And when will she actually set up the agro-industrial park? In a few days, Election Commission will put sanctions. This is just a sham,” BJP’s Mahila Morcha leader added.

While announcing a flurry of projects from Nabbna – West Bengal secretariat – on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee was seen addressing the popular perception of fear about doing business in West Bengal. She clarified that no land acquisition would take place.

She also announced projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in both the districts of Midnapore. She informed that Government of West Bengal would ask for “Expression of Interest” to build a sea port at Tajpur in East Midnapore.