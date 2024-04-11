BJP complaint against Bhupatinagar OC

Bhupatinagar’s BJP MLA Rabindranath Maiti filed a complaint with Election Commission of India (ECI) against Gopal Pathak, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Bhupatinagar police station.

The complaint alleged that the said police officer was behaving like a political figure and engaging in partisan activities, favouring a particular political party. However, there has been no response from the police regarding these allegations. On Monday night, a video surfaced showing a conversation between the OC and the MLA, where the MLA accused the police of trying to arrest a BJP leader without a search warrant. Despite the police dismissing the allegation, another incident involving the same OC was brought up in the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. An arrested BJP leader’s lawyer accused the OC of threatening the BJP party office in Bhupatinagar after a court order.

Advertisement