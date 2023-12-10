BJP claims police interference in event in Siliguri

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged difficulty in organising Suvendu Adhikari’s event in Siliguri on 12 December, claiming police refusal. They accused Trinamul Congress (TMC) of intimidating people from renting venues for the political event. Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb denied knowledge of this and questioned the BJP’s choice of venue.

Police denied BJP’s request, while BJP claimed they haven’t applied for permission yet. Earlier events at Khejuri and Kotulpur had to be resolved after the High Court’s intervention. Permission for the 15 December event at Haldia has already been secured. BJP’s Shankar Ghosh alleged interference in their plans by state run agencies.

