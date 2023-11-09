BJP cadre found hanging, party MLA blocks road

The body of a BJP cadre was found hanging from a tree, sparking off tension at a village here, today. The BJP agitated at several locations and the local MLA organised a road block demanding arrest of some Trinamul Congress supporters, alleging that the youth was ‘murdered’ over a political grudge.

Shubhadip Mishra (26), a BJP cadre of Nidhirampur village within Gangajalghanti police limits was found hanging from a Banyan tree, adjacent to his house. Chandana Bauri, local MLA, alleged that the youth was first murdered and then his body was hanged by the TMCbacked goons. She led a blockade on Saltora Gangajalghanti Road for two hours.

The TMC denied the charges and claimed that the youth committed suicide in connection with his illicit affair with a local woman. The police said: “We shall wait till the post-mortem report is prepared.”

