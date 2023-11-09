BJP cadre found hanging, party MLA blocks road

Modi, Kharge, Rahul greet people of Uttarakhand on its 23rd Foundation Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted people of Uttarakhand on its Foundation Day.
The body of a BJP cadre was found hanging from a tree, sparking off tension at a village here, today.
The body of a BJP cadre was found hanging from a tree, sparking off tension at a village here, today. The BJP agitated at several locations and the local MLA organised a road block demanding arrest of some Trinamul Congress supporters, alleging that the youth was ‘murdered’ over a political grudge.
Shubhadip Mishra (26), a BJP cadre of Nidhirampur village within Gangajalghanti police limits was found hanging from a Banyan tree, adjacent to his house. Chandana Bauri, local MLA, alleged that the youth was first murdered and then his body was hanged by the TMCbacked goons. She led a blockade on Saltora Gangajalghanti Road for two hours.
The TMC denied the charges and claimed that the youth committed suicide in connection with his illicit affair with a local woman. The police said: “We shall wait till the post-mortem report is prepared.”
