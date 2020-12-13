Known for his loose comments, Dilip Ghosh, has again raked up a controversy with his speech by calling West Bengal Police ‘impotent’ at an event on Sunday.

At a ‘Chay Pe Charcha’ event in West Bengal’s Raygang, Ghosh – BJP state president in West Bengal – launched a scathing attack against the state police on the issue of attack on JP Nadda’s convoy earlier this week.

According to a report carried by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, Ghosh said, “Police is behaving like impotents. Who will the citizens turn up to? Nadda Ji’s convoy was attacked by ones with TMC flag. If someone didn’t see that they have problem in their eyes. If someone’s insane, that’s his problem.

“But people in Bengal have their eyes and brains working properly. Everyone’s watching and realising what’s taking place in the state. There’s a limit to violence. But I’m stating it here that after December there’ll be counter-attack,” he said.

“We’ll make sure that evey single citizen can caste their vote peacefully. And you’ll see that the ones who are committing violence now will not be able to come out of their homes,” Ghosh, the Medinipur MP added.

On his way to West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour to attend a party event, BJP national president Nadda’s convoy faced stone pelting on Thursday.

The issue took West Bengal’s already-heated political state of affairs into a boiling point with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) summoning the state government to submit a report about the law and order situation and asking the Chief Secretary and DGP to visit New Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah also asked the Governor of West, Jagdeep Dhankhar, to file a separate report from his end about the current law enforcement condition in the state.

Even though Dhankhar filed his report within a day, the TMC-led West Bengal government did not submit any report. Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee and DGP Virendra also refused to visit New Delhi, giving a clear indication of the growing animosity between the state and the Centre.

At a time when a response from the Home Ministry was anticipated, the West Bengal government hit back at the Home Ministry further by calling it’s move to summon Chief Secretary and DGP “against the spirit of the Constitution” in its letter to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Representating the West Bengal administration, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said law and order fell under the dominion of the state government and asked under what jurisdiction the MHA had called for Alapan Banerjee and Vierndra.

Kalyan, the Serampore lawmaker, refused the Centre’s allegations that enough security was not provided for Nadda’s convoy.

He said that the BJP national president breached protocols by inducting unnecessary vehicles of BJP cadres and workers in his motorcade.

Pulling no punches, Kalyan claimed that the MHA was behaving as the “political slave” of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.