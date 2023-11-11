BJP backers put up posters against Anupam Hazra

After Khoyrasole, BJP workers put up posters against general secretary Anupam Hazra in Santiniketan today. At Khoyrasole, he had to cancel his event of Bijoya Sammilani due to factional feud.

In the posters, photographs of Anupam Hazra along with Anubrata Mondal were printed with the caption: ‘remove this person and save BJP’. Anupam Hazra, general secretary of BJP said that everybody knows who is doing these things against him.

The party central leadership is aware of these incidents, he said. The former Bolpur MP had attended the TMC dharna platform against the former VC of VBU and the BJP supporters have criticised him for that. Before the 2021 Assembly polls, he had joined the BJP.

Advertisement