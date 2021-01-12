After TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s father Sisir Adhikari was removed as the chief of a development board on Tuesday, the saffron party has come down heavily on TMC.

Sisir Adhikari, who is a TMC MP fron Kanthi in East Midnapore, was replaced by his detractor in party Akhil Giri as the chairman of Digha Shankarpur Development Authority (DSCA).

Following the development, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that the decision by West Bengal’s governning party reflected its end in near future.

“TMC’s destruction has already begun and the party itself is doing that with this kind of decision,” the former Bengal BJP president Sinha was seen saying on ABP Ananda.

Further, he asked Sisir Adhikari to follow the footsteps of his sons Suvendu and Soumendu and join the saffron camp. “BJP’s door is open to all. This is not a private limited company. It is people’s party,” he said.

TMC, on the other hand, tried to play down the speculations that Sisir Adhikari would soon switch over to BJP. The West Bengal’s governning party said that it was just a regular replacement, as it happens in any other department from time to time.

The DSDA is responsible for development works in the coastal regions of West Bengal’s East Midnapore district.

Sisir Adhikari, however, remained unfazed with the development. “They can do whatever they want. I am not bothered,” he said.

“He did not do anything as the chairman of the DSDA. So he has been removed,” said Akhil Giri after taking over his new responsibility, reported PTI.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari was not being able to perform as the chairman of the agency.

“Sisir-da is a veteran leader. Maybe he was unwell. But we were pained when he did not utter any word against his sons Suevndu and Soumendu who had been constantly attacking the TMC after switching over to the BJP,” he said.

With agency inputs