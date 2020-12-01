Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attacking its bike rally in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Tuesday.

At Khejuri in East Midnapore, BJP alleged that their bike rally was attacked with bombs after a confrontation between its workers and “TMC-supported miscreants”.

The situation escalated soon after leading to violence and heavy tension in the region. The saffron further alleged that bullets were fired as well.

The local police had to deploy large battalions to restore law and order. But the police has still kept a large presence there.

BJP has claimed that to gain lost ground TMC was resorting to violence across the state ahead of next year’s Assembly Elections.

Local TMC leadership, on the other hand, has refuted all allegations. West Bengal’s governing party said it was a pre-planned tactic of BJP to defame Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, East Midnapore’s Khejuri has been on the boil ever since rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation from the West Bengal cabinet.

Last week, TMC had alleged that BJP workers violently tried to occupy six party offices in Khejuri, which is considered a stronghold of Adhikari. Similar incident was reported from West Midnapore’s Balichak as well.

TMC workers took to the street in Khejuri protesting against BJP’s action of occupying their party office. The saffron brigade has denied the allegations and claimed that TMC was trying to create unrest in the region.

Meanwhile, Adhikari on Friday tendered his resignation as the Minister in Charge of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Govt. of West Bengal. Since then, there have been wide-ranging speculations about his political future.

Political violence throughout West Bengal ahead of the Assembly Elections next year has been a major concern.

Opposition parties like the BJP, CPIM and Congress have, time and again, blamed the TMC government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the election-bound state.

It has also been revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data that in terms of political violence and killings, West Bengal stands top among all the Indian states.