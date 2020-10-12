Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) of hurling bombs at the residences of its party workers in West Midnapore’s Keshpur. The ruling party, on the other hand, has denied of having any connection with the case.

According to a report carried by Zee 24 Ghanta, the saffron party alleged that the TMC-backed goons bombed the houses of BJP workers throughout the Sunday night at Rajardanga village which falls under Anandapur Police Station in Keshpur.

BJP supporters there have claimed that local TMC booth president Shekh Naser had led the team of miscreants. BJP’s district vice-president believed that the TMC was causing such troubles out of fear after witnessing the party’s strength in MP Locket Chatterjee’s rally on Saturday.

The TMC camp has refuted all the accusations thrown at them and said that the BJP was playing a political drama. TMC’s local leader Mohammad Rafique alleged that BJP workers threw the bombs themselves to create an unnecessary chaos.

Even though no one has suffered any injury, the locals in the area are reportedly under fear of the growing political violence. The region has witnessed number of bombing incidents in recent times, killing two persons.

Meanwhile, political violence throughout the state ahead of the Assembly Elections next year has been a major concern.

Opposition parties like the BJP, CPIM and Congress have, time and again, blamed the Mamata Banerjee administration for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking on the subject recently, Asansol MP and BJP leader Babul Supriyo had asserted that the current situation in West Bengal was a “fit case” for imposition of President’s Rule.

“The recent chain of events — ranging from the attack on a Sikh community member, the arrest of al-Qaeda operatives to brazen murder of Manish Shukla and other political opponents — show that it is a fit case for imposition of Article 365 in West Bengal,” PTI quoted Supriyo as saying.