Bista terms state job for Manipur victim’s kin an insult

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista today came down heavily against the Trinamool Congress-led state government, and criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s proposal to provide jobs as Home Guard to the next of kin of 18 soldiers who lost their lives in the Tupul landslide in Manipur.

“I did not want to criticise the West Bengal government, but it is unfortunate that when a state government like Manipur can provide Rs 5 lakh to family members of each soldier, Mamata Banerjee’s government has given Rs 2 lakh, when people of her state died while on line of duty,” Mr Bista said. “Not only that, the Bengal government has also offered service for the family members of those soldiers as Home Guard.

This offer is simply an insult to the bereaved family members, when many of them are highly educated. It is unfortunate and painful as the West Bengal government throws salt on the wounds instead of giving them ointment to give them relief,” he added. Mr Bista, who accompanied Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while meeting families of the landslide victims in Siliguri today, also said that he would try to absorb educated family members in Army schools and other sectors of the central government.

According to Mr Bista, the present Chief of Army Staff has agreed to provide them employment. The Darjeeling MP further expressed his high regards to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for coming over to meet the bereaved family members of the soldiers.