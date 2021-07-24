Days after his resignation from the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha faction that he led, Binoy Tamang today threatened to take legal action against the Morcha group now led by his former deputy, Anit Thapa, if they did not stop “spreading rumours” about him.

Mr Tamang announced his resignation from the party and the president’s post on 15 June, while he cited an ongoing “conspiracy” to have him removed from politics.

In an open letter addressed to Mr Thapa and his supporters, MR Tamang today said, “I have resigned from the party in my full mind and conscience. I request all not to spread rumours about me having lost my mind or having gone into depression.”

“My family is also happy and there is no fight between me and my wife. Do not spread rumours that I have an affair. If you have any proof, then do come forward with it,” he said in the letter.

He further said that after resigning, he has remained quiet and not spoken against anyone, while threatening that he would take legal recourse against them if any such rumour was circulated around in the future. Mr Thapa has now been selected as the acting president of the splinter group of the Morcha after Mr Tamang’s resignation.