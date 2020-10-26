After the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) founder Bimal Gurung announced last week of his decision to quit BJP-led NDA and join hands with TMC, the Binay Tamang faction of the party protested against it.

On Sunday, the youth wing of Tamang and Anik Thapa’s faction held a huge rally in Darjeeling’s Sonada in West Bengal. The aim of the protest was to send a clear signal to Gurung that his decision was not welcomed, reported Bengali portal The Wall.

Ever since Gurung, who had been on the run since 2017, decided to come out in the open, speculations had heated up about the next political equation in the hills. However, amidst the prevailing confusions, the rally of Tamang and Thapa’s supporters is being seend as the duo’s show of strength.

Gurung, 56, was leading a part of the GJM which revolted against the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, another faction of the same party, led by Tamang and Thapa, continued to remain an ally of the ruling TMC.

Gurung was elected as the first head of Darjeeling’s autonomous administrative body Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) when it was formed by Banerjee’s government.

However, his relationship with Bengal administration began to riffle when it did not pay any heed to GJM’s demand of creating a separate Gorkhaland state.

was charged with several sections under the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) after he had eloped. A cat and mouse race to arrest the GJM leader had resulted in the killing of several police officers.

It was rumoured that he and other revolting GJM leaders, including general secretary Roshan Giri, were under the protection of senior BJP leaders. It had become apparent when Gurung and Giri were spotted in BJP President JP Nadda’s son’s wedding in March this year.

However, he shocked everyone by emerging in Kolkata during Durga Pujo. Launching a scathing attack on the saffron camp, the 56-year-old said that Darjeeling did not get anything despite supporting BJP in the Parliamentary polls for the last 12 years.

Praising Mamata Banerjee for her efforts to bring peace in Darjeeling, the GJM supremo further stated that during their time with TMC, the West Bengal Chief Minister had at least listened to their issues and tried to get the Central Government on the same table.

But the latest development, as expected, worried Tamang and Thapa’s camp. Reported, Gurung’s supporters have already started rebuilding the organisation in Darjeeling and it’s believed that if and when the GJM founder arrives there, Tamang and Thapa’s influence may reduce.