Biman Bandar metro completes diaphragm wall construction

The metro project at the city airport touched a milestone this week. The Biman Bandar metro station received an impetus with the completion of the construction of the diaphragm wall on 3 May.

According to the city metro authorities, the diaphragm wall is in the subway and it connects the Jai Hind Metro Station to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) terminal building.

The wall has a cage which is 17.405 metres in length. Weighing around 15 metric tonnes, it is around four metres wide. For enabling the construction of the wall, a diversion of traffic near Airport Volvo bus stand was required, according to Kolkata Metro Railway.

A nod for the same was required from the Airport Authority of India and Bidhannagar Commissionerate. After getting the necessary go ahead, a traffic block was taken from 10.30 pm of May to 7.56 am of 3 May.

The construction of the wall was completed by the morning of 3 May