City police arrested a Maoist from Bihar from Strand Road, who had allegedly been masquerading as a porter for the last five months in the city.

Police sources identified the alleged Maoist, said to be an active member of an action squad of the ultras in Bihar, as Sunil Kumar (37), A senior officer at North Port police station said that the arrest was made after officers, acting on a specific tip-off, had put him under surveillance and his movements were found to be a “bit suspicious”.

He was in hiding in the city at a residence of his relative at Strand Road for the last five months and earning his bread by working as a porter.

”His movements were fishy and we put him under the scanner. there were several inconsistencies in his statements during his interrogation.” a senior office said.

Police said that he was wanted in a police encounter case in Bihar. The accused was also wanted in an UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) case at Lakhisarai.