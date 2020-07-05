West Bengal reported 743 new Covid cases today marking a new single day record for the state, increasing the state’s total Covid caseload to 21,231, while 19 deaths were recorded, which too is the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

The situation in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas and Howrah that have been recording the majority of the cases till now, continued to remain critical with 242, 164 and 82 cases being registered respectively. South 24-Parganas too contributed 97 new cases over the last 24 hours.

The Covid death toll has risen to 736 and in the last 24 hours, eight deaths were recorded in Kolkata, three each in North 24-Parganas and Howrah, two in West Burdwan and one each in East and West Midnapore and Malda.

A total of 14,166 patients have recovered in the state with 595 people being discharged from hospitals in a single day. Currently, there are 6,329 active Corona cases.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that Bengal’s unemployment rate is “far better” than the national average due to the economic strategy devised by the state government to combat Covid and Amphan devastation. She said that the unemployment rate in Bengal is 6.5 per cent in June this year, while the national average is 11 per cent.

She attributed this lower rate to the economic strategy adopted by her government to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan. “We’ve implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle #COVID19 and the devastation caused by Amphan.

Proof lies in West Bengal’s unemployment rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5 per cent, far better than that of India at 11 per cent, UP at 9.6 per cent and Haryana at 33.6 per cent, as per CMIE,” Miss Banerjee tweeted.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the country’s unemployment rate dipped to 11 per cent in June from 23.5 per cent in May, as economic activities resumed after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

NH owner dead of Covid

Covid-19 claimed the life of the owner of a Lake Townbased nursing home in the city.

The owner along with his wife contracted coronavirus infection a few days ago with fever, cough and cold. They were taken to a private hospital along EM Bypass.

Today, the owner died at the hospital. Meanwhile, a nurse and eight patients at the state-run NRS Medical College Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier, there had been regular reports of coronavirus infections among doctors, nurse, other staff and patients at the teaching hospital.