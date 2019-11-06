Another incident of a Bengali migrant worker being lynched in Chhattisgarh came to light in the wake of the brutal killings of five migrant workers in a terror attack in Kashmir last week prompting return of panic-stricken labourers to their home state.

A construction worker, Banirul Islam, was beaten up with bamboo batons till he fainted and died without treatment in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, his family members alleged today in Sammatinagar, within Raghunathganj police station limits in Murshidabad district.

The lynching incident occurred at Kapsi area within Pakhanjur police station limits in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, sources said.

The MLA from Raghunathganj, Mr Akhruzzaman of Trinamul Congress, visited Banirul Islam’s family, consoled the bereaved family members and is taking up the formalities required for bringing the worker’s body back home.

The MLA said, “Banirul used to work in Chhattisgarh for a long time. He was repeatedly attacked by the killers. Last night the criminals thrashed him in his room there and left. Today the criminals intercepted his motorcycle and launched a fresh attack with bamboo batons. He was beaten till he lost consciousness.”

“It is very unfortunate that the severely wounded labourer was not given any treatment in the local hospital, the MLA said, adding that the worker was referred from one hospital to another, on the ground that his injuries were critical.

Ultimately, his condition turned very critical and he was referred again to a government hospital at Roypur where the doctors declared him brought dead, said the MLA Akhruzzaman.