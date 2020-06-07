West Bengal today recorded its steepest single day spike in Covid-19 cases till now with 435 people testing positive while 17 patients died due to the infection. A total of 7,738 Corona cases have been recorded in the state till now and the Corona death toll has risen to 311.

Another 72 deaths were due to comorbidity. Among the 17 Corona deaths that were recorded since yesterday, nine deaths were recorded in Kolkata, four in North 24- Parganas and one each in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia and East Midnapore.

Ever since the influx of migrant workers, the districts have started witnessing a sharp spurt in cases with Hooghly recording 82 cases in a single day. Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly together recorded over 50 per cent cases. In Kolkata, 94 cases were recorded, in North 24 Parganas there were 60 cases and in Howrah 56 cases.

Currently, there are 4,236 active Corona cases in Bengal. Jhargram is the sole district to have no active Corona case as the last case was detected on 26 April. The bulletin released by state health department stated that the percentage of positive cases among the samples tested was 2.96 per cent.

A total of 2,61,288 samples were tested for Covid-19 of which 9,771 samples were tested since yesterday. State health department released amended Standard Operating Procedures for paying last respect to the Corona deceased. According to which, following death of a patient, the hospital authorities will inform the family members within one hour of the death.

A body cover with transparent face areas will be used and mask and gloves will be provided to family members by the hospital authorities. The dead bodies will be kept at a suitable place for 30 minutes during which the family members will be allowed to pay their last respects, said an official.