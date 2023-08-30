Bengal school job case: Kolkata Police summons ED sleuths

The Kolkata Police has summoned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal in connection with a complain of external file downloads in the computer of a corporate entity linked to a prime accused in the school job case Sujay Krishna Bhadra.

The summons follows a complaint by an employee of the office of the said corporate entity in South Kolkata accusing the ED officials of “planting evidence” in the form of external file download at one of the office computers while conducting marathon raid and search operations there in the first two days of the last week.

It comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too indirectly accused the central agency sleuths of “planting evidence.

“I received a message yesterday from someone who said that Abhishek will soon be arrested as all evidence from his computer had been retrieved. Yes they have retrieved some files from the computer and planted their own files there. But we are not fools. We have also extracted all the evidence of planting files which were not there in the computer. A general diary has also been filed in the matter,” the Chief Minister said on Monday, while addressing

a gathering on the occasion of the foundation of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the students’ wing of the party.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the ED has claimed that they have already appraised the city police

about the files downloaded by one of his officers inadvertently while searching for a students’ hostel for his daughter who has recently got admitted to one of the reputed engineering universities in the state.

The central agency has also clarified that the inadvertent file downloading relating to the students’ hostel was done after the raid and search operations were concluded and they were done under CCTV monitoring and in presence of the employees of the company as well as the independent witnesses present at the spot then. The two independent witnesses present at the spot included a deputy manager and an assistant manager of staterun Punjab National Bank.

It has also admitted that the officer concerned should have been more mindful & avoided downloading per- sonal files even after the raid and search operations had been completed.