West Bengal registered twin records of the highest single- day surge in Covid-19 fatalities and cases for the second day in a row today, as 21 people died due to the disease and 895 more tested positive for the virus. On Saturday, the single day spike was 743 and the figure was 699 on Friday.

The death count mounted to 895, while the state’s coronavirus tally shot up to 22,126. The number of active cases stood at 6,658, a bulletin released by the department said. A huge spike in fresh cases was witnessed in South 24-Parganas that recorded 118 cases over the last 24 hours. The situation in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Howrah continued to remain serious with the three districts recording 244, 214 and 111 cases respectively.

Eight Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Kolkata within the last 24 hours while the total caseload for the city crossed 7,000. North 24-Parganas too recorded eight deaths, which is the highest single-day figure for the district till now. Two deaths were recorded in Howrah and one each in South 24-Parganas, Malda and Jalpaiguri.

Currently, 24.36 per cent Covid beds are occupied in hospitals while the discharge rate is 66.48 per cent. Till now, 14,711 Covid patients were cured in the state with 545 people being discharged from hospitals in a single day. In the last 24 hours, 11,016 samples were tested for the coronavirus with the positivity rate being 4.09 per cent. Till now, 5,41,088 samples have been tested in the state.

Currently, 41,349 people are in home quarantine, 5,690 in government quarantine centres and 13,264 migrant workers who returned from other states, are in quarantine centres. A total of 317 mildly symptomatic Covid patients are in 106 newly set up safe homes.