The West Bengal government today reiterated that the state is keen to welcome back the residents of West Bengal who are stranded abroad. The state home department said that they had already communicated about testing norms for the passengers returning from abroad to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and arrangement of quarantine facilities for foreign returnees to the Centre.

“GOWB keen to welcome back our people stranded in different countries and has long back communicated its agreement as well as quarantine arrangements details etc to GOI for special international inbound journeys. Letters attached. Bengal awaits flights,” tweeted the state home department.

This came after External Affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted that flights to repatriate residents of West Bengal from abroad as part of Vande Bharat Mission could be arranged if the state government confirmed that it has organised quarantine facilities for them.

Responding to an allegation made by state minister Partha Chatterjee that the Centre was discriminating against the state and not organising any repatriation flight to the state, Srivastava had also tweeted late last night, “MEA does not discriminate between states. Government of India`s ‘’Vande Bharat Mission’’ is for all stranded Indians, including those from West Bengal. Over 3700 of them have registered for repatriation from different parts of the world.”

State chief secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote in a letter on 11 May that the Bengal government is ready to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) and has already put in place institutional quarantine facilities for the foreign returnees.

“We have made all arrangements in place for the returnees as per the standard operating procedure of the Centre but it is unfortunate that not a single flight has been arranged to bring back people to Kolkata,” said an official. The Centre is arranging 149 flights from more than 30 countries in the second phase of the massive repatriation programme to bring back around 32,000 people to more than a dozen states between 16 to 22 May.

Bengal isn’t among the states. The first phase of the operation that had airlifted around 15,000 Indians stranded in different parts of the globe between 7 to 13 May did not have a single flight for Kolkata. Meanwhile, ten people died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Bengal, taking the death toll to 153.

Since yesterday, 84 new positive cases were detected taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2461. The new cases were recorded in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, East Burdwan and West Burdwan and North Dinajpur.

There are 1200 coronavirus cases in Kolkata, of which 43 were detected since yesterday. A total of 99 people have died due to Covid-19 in Kolkata till now among which five persons died in the last 24 hours.

Howrah ranks next recording 27 new cases and two deaths while North 24 Parganas recorded 3 deaths. Currently the state has 1407 active Covid-19 cases. Sixty one new patients were discharged; 829 patients have been cured till now.