On the second day of complete lockdown in the containment zones, West Bengal today set yet another record of single day Covid cases by registering 1,198 fresh cases and 26 deaths taking the total case count to 27,109 and death toll to 880.

In Kolkata, 374 people were detected Covid positive in a single day which is the highest number of fresh cases that has been recorded in the city till now taking the caseload to 8,742.

Thirteen Covid patients died in the city today. Howrah recorded 130 fresh cases and four Covid deaths followed by North 24 Parganas with 128 cases and six deaths.

With a sharp spike in cases, the occupancy rate in Covid beds is 27.02 per cent while the discharge rate slightly dipped to 63.99 per cent with 522 patients being discharged from hospitals since yesterday taking the total figure of recovered patients to 17,348.

Currently, there are 8881 active cases. As on date, 7904 out of 10,830 beds in Covid designated government hospitals and 206 out of 1,423 Covid beds in private hospitals are vacant. Currently, 34,254 people are in-home quarantine, 4,905 in government quarantine centres and 8,827 migrant workers, who have reached Bengal from other states, are in quarantine centres. A total of 257 mildly symptomatic Covid patients are in the 106 newly set up safe homes.

Amidst complete lockdown being enforced in the containment zones in 20 out of 23 districts, state home department appointed Mr Mukesh, DIG Murshidabad Range as the new CP of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and incumbent Laxmi Narayan Meena was transferred to the post of IGP, CID, WB. Since last evening, barricades were put up outside the containment zones to stop the vehicular movement.

Police personnel patrolled the streets and asked pedestrians to return to their homes. Though the public address system, police urged people to stay indoors. In a few areas, police used mild force to ensure that safety protocols were followed.

State government has already assured sit will make arrangements for home delivery of essential commodities during the lockdown period in the containment zones.