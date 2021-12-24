Bengal govt may showcase its e-snan service outside India

Devotees outside India will now be able to enjoy a splash of the waters of the Ganga soon. The district administration of South 24 Parganas is mulling over plans to extend its e-snan services outside India.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 and restrictions related to it, the state government, last year had introduced the facility of making available the holy water at the doorsteps of people to discourage gathering and taking physical dips in Ganga through ‘e-snan.’

“The idea has been well received by the devotees and there were requests from outside the country to make the facility available globally,” said the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas, P Ulaganathan. “Considering the fact, we are trying to expand the ‘e-snan’ initiative internationally,” he added.

Aiming at encouraging the usage of digital platforms, the state government is also putting efforts to introduce ‘esnan’ on social media. Devotees will now be able to avail the holy Ganga water by sending a ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp number-7003961108 and paying a nominal amount. In addition, the authorities are also making arrangements for introducing customised online puja.

In the latest initiative named ‘e-puja,’ an online puja will be offered in the name of the devotees who will be able to witness the puja virtually through a video link by paying a nominal cost.

Apart from this, a new initiative of ‘Dhyan Kendra’ is also to be introduced for the pilgrims in which eminent personalities will speak on spirituality. The district administration is also planning to hire 20 drones for sprinkling the holy water on the pilgrims. The Gangasagar Mela 2022, according to the officials of the state administration, is expected to regain strength and it is expected to become a big draw this year as the Kumbh Mela is not scheduled.

Given that the rush at venue since Durga Puja is more than last year, the district administration is expecting a large inflow of about 30 lakh pilgrims at Gangasagar Mela this year.Considering the mammoth crowds, the state government is making elaborate arrangements for implementation of Covid-19 norms for the pilgrims.