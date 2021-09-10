Bengal CPM flays ‘fascist’ Tripura govt over ‘attacks’

With the Tripura CPI-M party office in Agartala set on fire, and party workers attacked allegedly by BJP activists, the CPI-M West Bengal has sent out a strong message condemning what it termed as “hooliganism” and “fascism”

by the BJP government and took out protests in several districts in Bengal condemning the “unabated violence”.

The CPI-M, which has been in a ruling position for years in Tripura, till the BJP had formed government, has now lashed out at the Biplab Deb regime which it termed as “fascist”.

The CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty has said that the BJP is showing its true colours of fascism where it wants zero opposition in the state. He asked where is BJP state government is when CPIM party offices are being attacked one after another?

Surya Kanta Mishra, CPIM state committee member too condemned the attack and called for nationwide protests against the violence unleashed allegedly by the BJP.

He condemned vandalizing of the statue of former Tripura chief minister Dasharath Deb led the historic tribal people’s struggle during Independence when “RSS was hobnobbing with the British rulers”.

CPI-M’s West Bengal unit tweeted, “It is man and man alone, who creates history. Despite many crest and thrust, people will finally emerge victorious and will achieve freedom in a classless society free from exploitation of any

form.”

The former chief minister of Tripura and veteran Marxist, Manik Sarkar, while commenting on the BJP rule in Tripura, said, “Tripura people were bluffed by the ‘double engine sarkar’ promise where the BJP had sworn there will never be inadequate funds for developments. However, this apparently turned out to be a blatant lie.”

He said that most promises including the creation of jobs have fallen flat on their face including the assurance that now jobs will be offered just on a missed call.

“Tripura has a population of 40 lakhs people and now the BJP government is saying that prospective job opportunities are opening paan or tea shops. It is similar to Bengal where the state government sees employment opportunities in selling fritters.”

The veteran Marxist added that BJP is also coming down hard on farmers where the cattle are being slaughtered while farmers are being stopped to carry their produce to the main markets for sale. He alleged their vehicles are being attacked and set on fire.

He pointed out, “Tripura people are admitting that the state had never seen such violence during the 25 years of CPI-M rule in Tripura. They are waiting for the next state polls to oust the BJP government.”