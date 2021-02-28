Bengal BJP has sent a list of 150 probable candidates for the upcoming state assembly election to the party’s central leadership in New Delhi.

According to a report by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, the BJP can announce the first round of candidates before Narendra Modi’s rally at the Brigade parade ground on March 7.

As expected, the saffron party will release the name of 294 candidates in several phases. Reportedly, three to six names have been nominated for each of the first 150 constitutencies.

In the list, there are reportedly 15 Bengal BJP leaders who are portfolio holders in the party. The final list of the first 150 candidates is likely to be announced in the next five days.

Among the names proposed by the Bengal BJP, a former TMC MP and a current one ,who defected from Mamata Banerjee’s party, are present.

The BJP has also tried to create a balance between party’s old-timers and the new faces, to neutralize the rift between the two camps that has escalated over time.

There are also few who had earlier contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Much importance has been given to the BJP Mahila Morcha and the Yuva Morcha leaders as well.

Reportedly, in the list sent to New Delhi, there are names of at least 12 celebrities from the Bengali film industry. A string of personalities from Tollywood recently joined the BJP. Bengal cricketer Ashoke Dinda is also there on the list.

The central leadership of BJP, which will declare the candidates in accordance with schedule of the phase-wise Bengal assembly polls, has already started analysing the names sent by its Bengal wing.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at the Brigade parade ground on March 7. The BJP has set the target to its workers to ensure a turnout of 10 lakh. .

Before Modi’s visit, BJP’s defacto second-in-command Amit Shah would visit Bengal again on March 2 and 3. Reportedly, he is personally overlooking the party’s campaign and strategy for the overhyped Bengal assembly polls.