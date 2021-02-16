Bengal BJP took an interesting initiative of distributing Saraswati idols at the cost of two rupees in North 24 Parganas’ Kamarhati on the eve of Saraswati Puja.

About this innovative method to attract attention in the poll-bounds state, the saffron party said it was their way to pray to the goddess to bring a safe environment for education and to ensure jobs for the educated youths in Bengal.

It was the brainchild of local BJP leaders Koushik Mitra and Bijay Kumar Mahato, reported Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin.

They Hindutva brigade reportedly distributed over 100 Saraswati idols from its Rathtala party office in Kamarhati till late on Monday night.

“It is believed that a god or goddess’ idol shouldn’t be given for free. So we collected two rupees each as a symbol. We have requested everyone to pray to Saraswati maa to make sure safe environment for education and job is returned in the state,” Mitra said.

Saraswati Puja was celebrated with great fervour and gaiety all over West Bengal on Tuesday.

While a large number of Bengali household perform Saraswati Puja at home, the rituals are also held at educational institution and clubs across the state.

Worshippers offered ”Pushpanjali” (floral offering) to the Goddess of Learning amid chanting of hymns.

Children are taught to write for the first time during Saraswati Puja.

Schools which reopened after remaining closed for several months due to the pandemic, also celebrated the puja with students attending the puja but strictly maintaining the COVID protocols.

It is celebrated as Basant Panchami in other parts of the country.

Culinary delicacies prepared by Bengali households on the day include khichdi, a dish prepared with rice and lentils.

With PTI inputs