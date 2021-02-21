A convoy of cars led by West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, as a part of the party’s flagship ‘Parivartan Yatra’, was on Saturday attacked at Minakha in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

The incident has led to a fierce scuffle between activists of the saffron party and the ruling Trinamool Congress, police said. The BJP directly blamed the TMC-backed miscreants for running the attack against it.

The West Bengal’s governing party, on the other hand, has denied the charges against itself and accused the BJP for ransacking a local TMC party office.

Police said that at least two vehicles, which were at the end of the BJP’s ”Parivartan Yatra” rally, suffered damages after stones were thrown at them at Minakha’s Malancha area.

In an attempt to reach people at their doorsteps ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election, the Hindutva party has launched the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ rallies.

The BJP also claimed that four party workers were injured after bombs were hurled at two tableaus. The police, however, said that no bombs were used in the attack and there was no report of any casualty.

Activists of the two parties were engaged in a scuffle after the vehicles were attacked, police said.

“BJP”s #ParivartanYatra attacked by Trinamool goons at Malancha in Basirhat, that falls under Minakhan police station. Four BJP karyakartas are in critical condition after crude bombs were thrown on two tableaus,” saffron party leader and co-in-charge of West Bengal tweeted.

West Bengal”s BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that stones were thrown from a TMC party office and bombs were used in the attack.

TMC leaders alleged that BJP workers vandalised their party office in the area.

A few days ago, BJP leader Fitoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master was injured in an attack in Minakha area.

BJP national president JP Naddas convoy was attacked in December last year in South 24 Parganas district.