The administration, health department and the police have taken up strict measures in the hills to check the spread of Covid-19. The administration has started conducting “naka” checks and screenings of people at different places, verifying if tourists and others coming from Sikkim are carrying the Covid-related documents.

The district administration in Darjeeling and Kalimpong have issued orders, making it compulsory for anyone coming from Sikkim to the Bengal side to produce either Covid-negative reports or double-dose vaccination certificates.

“We are conducting naka checks at Batasia and are verifying if people have the required documents with them. We are sending back people who do not have them,” said the Darjeeling Sadar Traffic Officer-in-charge, BK Roy. The police today also held a meeting with taxi drivers who ferry tourists locally or to places like Darjeeling, Sikkim and Kalimpong.

“The meeting was held today to ask them to verify if tourists are carrying the required Covid-related documents before they board their vehicles. It is the duty of everyone to keep the area safe,” Mr Roy said.

According to the order of the Darjeeling district administration, tourists and inbound passengers from Sikkim have to carry a certificate/proof of full vaccination, RT-PCR negative test report (conducted within 72 hours of arrival) or RAT Negative Test Report (conducted within 48 hours) before entering Bengal.

Similarly, screening centres at two places along the Sikkim border to check people entering Bengal from there have also started at Rangpo and Melli.