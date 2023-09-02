Bengal Assembly Speaker loses cool over frequent ringing of legislators’ mobiles

Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay on Friday lost his cool over frequent ringing of the mobile phones of legislators amid proceedings of the extended monsoon session.

An irritated Speaker even cautioned of passing a rule barring legislators from carrying the mobile phones on the floor of the house while it is in session.

“Why can’t you keep your mobile phones in silent mode.. I have noticed this earlier also. I have also noticed some of you speaking over your mobile phones when the house is in session. Such things disrupt the session. We are facing problems in taking important decisions. I am cautioning all of you for the last time. Be careful of using mobile phones within the house when it is in session. Otherwise you will have to deposit your mobile phones outside before you enter the house,” he said.

Advertisement

Previously, there had been several occasions of such mobile-related disturbances in many assemblies.

While the MLAs speaking on their mobile phones while the session is on had been frequent, there had instances in Karnataka and Tripura, where MLAs have been caught watching pornographic clips on their phones while the house was in session.