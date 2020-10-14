Forensic experts have confirmed the presence of explosives in the Beleghata blast that occurred on Tuesday. According them, the explosion was the result of seven to eight bombs.

The explosion, that happened early on Tuesday in a local club near Gandhi Bhavan, had blown off a local club asbestos roof and damaged a portion of its wall in the eastern part of Kolkata, sparking fear among residents nearby, a senior police officer said.

No one sustained injury in the blast. which occurred on the second floor of the club on Beleghata main road at around 5 am in the morning.

The club officials had alleged that a few miscreants had hurled bombs at the building. However, the police had also anticipated the presence of explosives in the club in its primary investigation. Samples were collected from the location for further examination.

Now, as per a report carried by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, the forensic team confirmed late on Tuesday that the blast happened due to the existence of explosives inside the club premises. Bomb-making materials were also believed to be present there.

The club officials, though, have refused to buy the allegation and continued to maintain their stand that bombs were hurled at the club building from outside.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sensed a deeper political conspiracy in the issue and has already demanded an NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe into the matter.

Senior BJP leader and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya believed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trying to create a “great chaos” ahead of the next year’s Assembly Election in West Bengal.

Vijayvargiya said, “We demands NIA probe into the incident. The state police will try to hush-up the incident like the others. Only a probe by a central agency like the NIA can unravel the truth. Earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya had in tweet accuweather city police of trying to suppress the case and shield conspirators of the ruling party (TMC) behind the incident.”

BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee has demanded a search operation at every club in Kolkata.