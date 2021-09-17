Behala murders: Sushmita’s phone recovered from pond

Sleuths investigating the Behala Parnasree double murders have recovered the mobile phone of the deceased Sushmita Mondol which was missing since the incident.

Her son, Tamojit Mondol, who was also murdered, was attending his online class on the phone. A bag apparently belonging to Sushmita was also recovered. Officers have also seized the helmet and bike, on which the arrested cousins Sanjoy Das (44) and Sandip Das (32) had allegedly fled after killing the mother and son.

An officer of the homicide wing of the detective department said that the articles recovered and seized would be sent for forensic tests. Lalbazar sources said that the mobile, which went missing was recovered from a nearby pond, an attempt by the accused to destroy evidence.

Investigation into the double murder so far revealed that the motive behind the murders was to gain money and valuables as the accused confessed to the investigators that it was Sanjoy, who had hatched the plot. Sanjoy was refused by Sushmita when he asked Rs 5,000 to tide over his debts and which later resulted in an altercation and since Sushmita had a proclivity for jewellery, Sanjoy believed there was a pile he would steal.

The murder case had shocked the city and left the Kolkata Police bamboozled initially as multiple angles were being looked into while the radar of suspicion was constant on the husband of the deceased who however proved innocent as police found alibis that back the husband’s claim that he was at work when the incident took place.

The police eventually zeroed in on the cousins of the deceased during the course of interrogation, What sparked suspicion was two teacups that were found on the table, with remnants of water, indicating it was washed after use. This reportedly led the police to deduce there were two assailants.