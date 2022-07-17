Bail jurisprudence needs reconsideration: Kapil Sibal

The Rajya Sabha MP and advocate Kapil Sibal today said that the whole bail jurisprudence in India needs to be looked afresh while criticised the central government for allegedly destroying the essence of “cooperative federalism” by either toppling opposition-led elected state governments or using central probe agencies.

Mr Sibal was speaking at a conclave on ‘modern federalism’, in Kolkata, organised jointly by the CII in association with the state department of law, WBNUJS, and a private law firm. He sought to question the application of “cooperative federalism” in India by asking whether the lockdown imposed by the Centre without consulting the states is an example of it, or the Centre curtailing the state’s power of taxation through GST, is one.

The MP urged that it’s about time we look at federalism the way it is being implemented and not how it should be as per the constitution. “As per the constitution, there are institutions which are essential for any constitutional structure to function. Independent institutions like the Election Commission and the investigative agencies have now become the long arms of the central government. Under the Special Police Establishment Act, it sets out the CBI, which can only investigate in a state with the state government’s consent. Several opposition-ruled states withdrew their consent.

“What the CBI now does is, it only registers an FIR. Then suddenly the Enforcement Directorate, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) registers an enforcement case information report (ECIR). Under PMLA, you do not need the consensus of the state government. The CBI then ceases to investigate further and ED moves on to slap cases under PMLA where bail cannot be obtained. Is this an example of cooperative federalism?”

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s suggestion to the central government on framing new laws on bail, Mr Sibal said that the whole bail jurisprudence needs to be looked afresh. “How can you have a provision in law where firstly, the public prosecutor needs to be heard and then, unless the court finds you are not guilty, you do not get a bail? How does any accused, at the stage of an investigation, without any papers with him, persuade the court that he is not guilty? And if the person is not guilty then the case should not even proceed. If such laws have been upheld by the Supreme Court then that is a matter of great concern.”

He remarked that the way opposition-led state governments were toppled in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka there is no sign of any cooperative federalism in India. It is instead coercive in nature.”