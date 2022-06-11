Baban Ghosh ensures the Security of Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey

In the latest development, Ashwini Kumar Choubey the minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, and Environment and Climate Change, was devoid of adequate security as he visited West Bengal on Tuesday.

This demonstrated that the West Bengal government has seemingly not learned much even after the alleged attack that took place on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda, a few months back. Deliberating over the entire chaos, the Chief of the Majdoor Trade Union Baban Ghosh informed that the Union Minister was on a Kolkata tour for a special function.

He was scheduled to visit Kolkata to pay his respects on the death anniversary of a senior BJP worker of the Madhyamgram district. Mr. Ghosh further said, “The state police and security personnel refused to provide any security to Mr. Choubey outside the Kolkata Airport and after much debate, only one security guard was allotted.”

He also claimed that the members of various trade unions, affiliated with the Trinamool Congress, gathered around the minister to hold a planned protest.

Appreciating the Bharatiya Janata Majdoor Trade Union, Baban Ghosh said that they had done an impeccable job in this regard. He also informed that he was in charge of the Union Minister’s visit.

However, he had to visit UP for an important event. In his absence, Amarjit Kumar, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Majdoor Trade Union, arrived at the airport with 100 workers and took Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey to the venue.

With time, the number of Union workers continued to increase as a result of which, and the plan of the Trinamool Congress was thwarted and they were cornered. The program was eventually concluded smoothly with the help of the members of the Bharatiya Janata Majdoor Trade Union.

Speaking further, Baban Ghosh slammed the state government for not being able to provide security to the Union Minister. He asked, “While a Union Minister is supposed to get protection in the Y category, why the state did not give him protection?” He also informed that the Minister expressed his displeasure over the mismanagement of the state.

However, he was extremely delighted and overwhelmed by the assistance and the warm welcome that was provided to him by the workers of the Majdoor Trade Union.

Lastly, Baban Ghosh appreciated the workers for their diligent work throughout, which ensured the smooth flow of the event on the following day.

He said that the workers ignored the bloodshot eyes of the TMC and worked relentlessly, which is evidence of their dedication to the party. However, he expressed discontent over the response from the BJP’s state leadership, when it comes to using the strength of the Trade union.

He said that the state BJP has failed to serve their interest and acknowledge their efforts and claimed that if used properly, this resource will be able to withstand adverse conditions as well.