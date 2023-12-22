B P Gopalika may

A major reshuffle in the IAS cadre posts in the state is likely by the end of this year after the retirement of the chief secretary (CS) Hari Krishna Dwivedi. Sources in the state secretariat, Nabanna said that the tenure of Mr Dwivedi, who has been given six months’ extension in service in June would end on 31 December.

He might not get further extension for minimum six months this time though the state government had reportedly taken initiative by trying to hold him back to the post of the CS till the general elections early next year. The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held during April-May in 2024. Mr Dwivedi, an IAS of 1988 batch, was scheduled to retire in June but he got six months’ extension. Bhagabati Prasad Gopalika, a 1989 batch IAS officer currently holding state’s home secretary’s post, may be the next CS.

Manoj Pant, additional chief secretary, in charge of finance department is likely to hold the HS portf o l i o. Pra b h a t Ku m a r Mishra, principal secretary in charge of state irrigation department, may be promoted to the post of finance secretary if Mr Pant, 1991 batch bureaucrat, gets the portfolio of HS, sources said requesting anonymity.

According to sources, there might also be changes in several other important departments after the state government issues orders in connection with appointments of new CS, HS and FS. Some bureaucrats felt that there are several other IAS officers who have been assigned less important portfolios and that the state government should take a rational approach in transfer and posting of senior IAS officers of more than 20 to 25 years of service, they felt.