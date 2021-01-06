BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Swapan Dasgupta today demanded the audit of new voters list for some districts including Murshidabad.

“We have noticed that huge number of new voters (not necessarily young voters only) has been included in the voters’ rolls of some districts like Murshidabad, Malda and North 24 Parganas. We need to keep close watch on the new electoral list,” the BJP MP said demanding that that the new voters’ lists should be properly audited.

He addressed an indoor rally of a civil society backed by the farmers’ wing of BJP here today at Grant Hall.

According to BJP leaders here, the new voters’ roll is likely to include infiltrators, outsiders like Rohingyas and ghost voters. “Those who pelted stone at the BJP chief, JP Nadda at Diamond Harbour were Rohingyas,” the BJP leader said.

Dasgupta today explained, “We are contesting the polls this year in Bengal for victory. The fight here is mainly twofolds – the fight for existence and reshaping of the Bengali culture degenerated at the hands of the Trinamool Congress party and earlier dispensations. So, TMC’s removal from power is inevitable”.

Another BJP leader, Shamik Bhattacharya also directed the BJP workers to maintain strong vigil at the booth level to identify fake voters.

Expressing concern over the rise of Asaduddin Owaisi’s outfit, AIMIM, Dasgupta said that Mamata Banerjee has not roped in AIMIM in Bengal. The greater design of the Muslim outfit is akin to the Muslim League party, he said adding, “We need to get prepared for a big fight which is imminent.”