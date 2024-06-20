At least 1,447 tourists rescued from Mangan in Sikkim

Within a period of 72 hours, a combined number of 1,447 tourists were saved and taken to safety from Mangan district in Sikkim.

Hem Kumar Chettri, the district magistrate, expressed his gratitude to the officials, associations, panchayats, army and the community for their effective efforts in evacuating tourists from Mangan district in Sikkim within a span of three days.

The administration successfully rescued 1,447 tourists from Mangan district, with an additional 1,225 being rescued on the second day.

The rescue mission commenced at 9.30 am this morning and all tourists were safely transported out of Mangan district.

As reported by the Information and Public Relations department, today marked the third and last day of evacuating stranded tourists from Chungthang and Mangan’s northern areas. Around 158 tourists were successfully rescued on this day.

The cooperation among the groups at Mangan and Chungthang, as well as other locations along the way, effectively saved the travellers. They have shown their appreciation to both government officials and the community members involved.

The evacuation process was overseen by Hem Kumar Chettri. He was assisted by SP Mangan Sonam Detchu Bhutia and a team of administrative members, including Vishu Lama, Kailash Thapa and officials from various departments such as District Disaster Management Authority, forest department, tourism department, motor vehicle division, police, GREF, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Taxi Drivers’ Association, Travel Agents’ Association of Sikkim (TAAS), as well as local panchayats and volunteers.