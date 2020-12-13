Following the resounding success in Bihar Assembly Elections last month, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is all set to visit West Bengal to strengthen his party’s organisation ahead of the 2021 polls there.

According to a report carried by Bengali portal The Wall, a contingent of AIMIM from the poll-bound state, which will visit the party supremo in Hyderabad, has informed that Owaisi will put his foot on Bengal land soon.

AIMIM has strengthened it’s organisation at the ground level to an impressive extent since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party workers have now been bolstered by the Bihar success.

Owaisi’s visit will be another step to inspire the AIMIM cadres ahead of the Bengal Assembly Elections. He is likely to hold meetings with regional leaders to cognise the seats the party will fight and to determine the candidates.

The Hyderabad-headquartered party’s chief had declared that he would filed candidates mainly in two Dinajpur districts, Maldah, Murshidabad and the two 24 Parganas districts due to the inflated Muslim populations there.

Interestingly, North Dinajpur borders with Bihar’s Seemanchal region which was the centre of AIMIM’s accomplishments there.

Ever since the results had come out in Bihar AIMIM was victim of a ferocious attack, mostly by Congress leaders, who called it BJP’s “B-Team”. It was circulated that they cut away Mahagathbandhan’s vote share which indirectly helped the NDA.

Responding, Owaisi slammed his rivals for calling him and his party names during the campaign. “We were called B, C team and ‘vote katwa’ party. Today we are also blamed for results,” he said.

“We are coming to Bengal. We are going to Murshidabad, Malda and Dinajpur. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, are the Muslims under some kind of contract to vote for him? He should say why the condition of Minorities are so bad in his own constituency. He should say what has he done for them?” Owaisi added.