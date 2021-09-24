Army to organise ‘Bijoya Sanskritik Mahotsav’ in city

As part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations to mark 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War, the Indian Army today announced a host of cultural events in Kolkata that will include a display of vintage vehicles, military equipment of Eastern Command, and guided tours of the Fort William Military Station.

A cultural event titled “Bijoya Sanskritik Mahotsav”, aimed at showcasing the cultural linkages between India and Bangladesh during the war, is being organised by the Eastern Command in Kolkata from 26 to 29 September. The events include screening, theatre plays, musical concerts and band performances over five days at Rabindra Sadan and Nandan Convention Centre.

An Indian Army statement said the event will bring to fore the various tales of valour of its soldiers and Mukti Jodhas in the historical battles fought by these bravehearts in the 1971 war of liberation. Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Army Commander, Eastern Command, will inaugurate the event at Rabindra Sadan on 26 September in the presence of war veterans and other eminent personalities.

Highlights of the event include a fusion band display (an amalgamation of Army Pipe, Brass and Jazz band), performances by renowned Bengali playback singers, and a theatre play on the 1971 Indo-Pak War by RSR Group. Attendees will also have an opportunity to witness a display of vintage vehicles and equipment of Eastern Command and guided tours of Fort William Military Station.

Under the aegis of Eastern Command and Gajraj Corps, an Indo-Bangladesh seminar was recently organised at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati. It focused on Indo-Bangladesh relations, with particular reference to how North East India fits into the whole gambit of the Indo-Bangladesh relationship.

It is aimed at highlighting the similarities which the two nations share and the emerging opportunities wherein North East India, with Government of India’s ‘Act East’ policy, can become a big opportunity for Bangladesh as well.