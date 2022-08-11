Army’s Trishakti Corps marks ‘Gaurav Mahotsav’

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps organised the ‘Trishakti Gaurav Mahotsav’ at the Sukna Military Station near Siliguri today. As a mark of respect to the gallant veterans, a felicitation ceremony was organised, in which Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Trishakti Corps, felicitated and expressed his gratitude to the veterans, who, while serving, had displayed unparalleled courage and sacrifice in the service of the nation.

“To motivate the local youth, an ‘Equipment Display Mela’ highlighting various state-of-the -art equipment held in the inventory of the Indian Army was also organised. Students and NCC cadets of various schools in and around the Sukna area attended the ‘Equipment Display Mela’. During interaction, students and NCC cadets willingly expressed their zeal and interest to join the Indian Army and serve their nation,” the Army said.