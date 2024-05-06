Arambagh TMC Lok Sabha candidate’s car vandalised

The Trinamul Congress’ Arambagh Lok Sabha candidate, Mitali Bag, alleged that during her election campaign her parked car was attacked and vandalised by BJP-backed goons. However the Arambagh BJP leadership have refuted the allegations.

Ms Mitali Bag today set out for election campaign in her car. When the car she was travelling in reached Mustafapur village, Palashpai No 1 gram panchayat in Khanakul, she got down from her car and set out for her election campaign in a Toto. Her car driver parked the car near the TMC party office. The car driver said a group of 12 BJP party workers without any provocation attacked the car with bamboo rods and sticks and completely vandalised it. The rear windshield along with the windows were smashed beyond repair. The driver also received a minor injury when hit by a stone missile. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control Ms Bag have alleged that goons backed by BJP MLA Sushanta Ghosh carried on the attack on her car and has demanded prompt steps against them. Palashpai 1 no gram panchayat is a panchayat on the border between Hooghly and Howrah districts with good presence of CPI-M party workers .

The district BJP president Biman Ghosh refuted the allegations brought against BJP by Ms Bag and TMC party workers. Mr Ghosh said , the BJP is in no way involved in the incident. The local villagers who are highly discontented with the TMC for depriving them of necessary basic amenities lost their cool when they came to know that TMC LS candidate Mitali Bag have come to their village to seek votes. To express their long pending discontent and anger they may have attacked the car, Mr Ghosh said.

