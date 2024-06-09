Arambagh MP-elect’s work for people earned her LS win

The victorious Arambagh MP Mitali Bag, belonging to the Tapashili background was felicitated after she reached her constituency after meeting party chairperson Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

The new MP-elect from Arambagh expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for uplifting various tribal populations with an aim towards women empowerment.

Mitali underwent various harsh phases in life and then rose to become an MP, representing so many people and their aspirations.

After undergoing utter poverty and social neglect, Mitali completed her master’s degree but could not pursue her ambition of studying law due to financial distress. In 2010, she got admitted in BEd college in Midnapore and got involved in politics. In 2013, she was elected as a panchayat member from the reserved seat for Tapashili tribe. Thereafter, in 2018, she became a panchayat samity member and then got elected as the zilla parishad member in 2023. She devoted her energy towards the development of roads, electricity, drinking water and different welfare schemes and projects. She personally supervised the different anganwadi centres. The TMC leadership was aware of the devoted and dedicated work of Mitali towards the masses and the TMC chief picked her to represent Arambagh Lok Sabha seat. Mitali has very good relations with the people of Arambagh sub-division.

The TMC chief denied the Lok Sabha ticket to previous TMC MP Aparupa Poddar. It is said that Poddar as an MP had failed to make inroads and break the fort of BJP, which had four Vidhan Sabhas in their grip.

For more than one month Mithali reached out to the people even in the remotest areas of Arambagh, establishing communication with her voters and passing the message of beneficiary schemes offered by the state.

Mamata’s magic, coupled with Mitali’s outreach, she was declared victorious. Haripal, Tarkeswar, Chandrakona voted largely in favour of Mitali to give her a winning lead of 6,399 votes against her BJP opponent.

Mithali is confident to represent Arambagh and press for various demands towards development of her constituency.