In the latest episode of political violence in West Bengal, a mob of Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres and workers have beaten up a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Murshidabad on Saturday.

According to Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, the BSF jawan, named Biswajit Sahani, faced the wrath of angry TMC supporters after he allegedly encroached into a rally of West Bengal’s governning party in Murshidabad’s Kandi region.

Sahani, who was on holiday, had trespassed into TMC’s rally with his motorbike before the party workers came to blows with him. The BSF jawan is currently undergoing treatment at the Mushirdabad Medical College Hospital.

Reportedly, a video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media, leading to huge political tension in the region. In their defence, TMC has claimed that it was Sahni who hit the party workers first.

However, the BSF soldier has refused the argument. But he is believed to have accepted that he did hit some of the TMC cadres as “self defence”. His family has filed a complaint against them.

Political violence throughout West Bengal ahead of the Assembly Elections next year has been a major concern.

Opposition parties like the BJP, CPIM and Congress have, time and again, blamed the TMC government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the election-bound state.

It has also been revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data that in terms of political violence and killings, West Bengal stands top among all the Indian states.