Darjeeling MP Raju Bista today requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to begin immediate assessment of damage caused by Super Cyclone Amphan that hit several districts in West Bengal yesterday, so that the Centre can expedite the process of releasing financial assistance to the state.

In an administrative meeting at Nabanna in Kolkta today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Union Home Minister telephoned her and assured all possible help.

Notably, Mr Shah tweeted: “We are closely monitoring the cyclone Amphan and are in continuous touch with concerned authorities. I have spoken to Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and Chief Minister West Bengal Mamata Banerjee over the situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from the Centre.”

Miss Banerjee also said that she would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit cyclone-hit areas to take stock of the situation.

Later, media reports said that the PM would reach West Bengal tomorrow and take a survey of the damage.

Miss Banerjee plans to conduct an aerial survey on Saturday.

“I am writing to draw your attention to the massive devastation and damages caused due to super cyclone Amphan in parts of southern West Bengal. The negative impacts of these destructions are amplified due to the ongoing Covid19 crisis, as people belonging to the economically marginalized families are already suffering,” Mr Bista says in his letter to Mr Shah.

He has also requested Mr Shah to send a team of central experts to ascertain the extent of damages caused due to the super cyclone, and render all necessary help and support to the people.

The CM repeatedly pointed out to the funds crunch and helplessness to begin with restoration work and in providing immediate relief to the people in the aftermath of the cyclone.

“The Union home minister has assured all possible help. We need the required funds immediately. Purpose will not fulfill if fund is allocated 500 days after,” Miss Banerjee mentioned.

Stressing the need to control unnecessary expenses, she added: “Now, Re 1 is equal to Rs 100 for me.”