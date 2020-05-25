The extremely severe cyclonic storm, Amphan has devastated a vast area of jute cultivation in West Bengal leaving lakhs of farmers in extreme distress.

The cyclone has ravaged standing jute crops grown in about 7.5 million hectare in some parts of North-24-Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Midnapore and Howrah districts, which are the main jute growing belt of the state.

“The cyclone severely affected the standing jute crop by lodging, specially that attains a height of 0.5 to 1.5 mt. Severe cyclonic wind with heavy rainfall almost swept the crops to the ground level. Lodging of the plant and water logging may adversely affect the further growth and fibre production if proper post-cyclone care is not taken, said Dr Gouranga Kar, director of the ICAR-CRIJAF.

Dr Kar said that the institute stands with the farmers for all types of technical assistance/advisory for reviving the crop in the field at this juncture of crisis.

Jute is the important cash crop in eastern India, particularly in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam and about 5 million people are directly or indirectly dependent on jute crop for their livelihood. Amidst COVID-19 crisis, jute was successfully grown in the districts in this season of 2020 pre-kharif successfully.

Even in some states 10-15% more crop area was reported by field functionaries. But the recent ‘very severe cyclone’ “Amphan” with wind speeds of 155 kmph and 200 to 230 mm rainfall have devastated the jute crop in some parts of jute growing districts of the state.

Dr.Kar told that the farmers must adopt few corrective measures to minimise the loss in production in this adverse condition. The farmers should drain out the standing water by making suitable drainage in the field. For immediate removal of water suitable drainage path in the field bund is to be made towards downward slope.

After removing the stagnant water from the field, a field ditch (20 cm wide and 20 cm depth at 10 m interval) should be made for removing the remaining water.

Besides the grown up crops of more than 1mt height must be tied together (8-10 plants) for straightening the plants for vertical growth of the crop, Dr Kar added. Dr. S. Satpathy, Head of Division said, during the post cyclone period due to high humidity and temperature stem rot disease may appear in jute crop.

The younger seedlings of 30-40 days old duration may be treated with protective fungicides after completely draining out of water from the plots to protect the crop from seedling diseases like blight and damping off. Dr. Kar reiterated to follow the agro-advisory given in the Institute website regularly by the farmers to meet out the problems in jute crop from time to time. Also farmers are advised to consult the scientists of ICAR-CRIJAF to meet out few problems arising in jute crop due to cyclone and heavy rainfall.