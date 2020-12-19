Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day tour of West Bengal, visited Swami Vivekananda’s birthplace in Kolkata before moving to Midnapore for the much-awaited mega rally on Saturday.

Shah paid his homage by garlanding a portrait of Vivekananda before taking a short tour of the museum situated there. Reportedly, he shared tea with the saints present at Vivekananda’s residence in Kolkata’s Shimla region.

“This a fortunate day for me. I’ve come to a place which has a worldwide relevance. All the faiths have come together here. Sanatan Dharma has got a recognition here,” Shah said while addressing the press after his visit.

“Modernity and antiquity have been linked together here. Swamiji was relevant hundreds of years and he is relevant today as well. He is needed much more today. We try to walk the path he had shown us,” he added.

As per the reports, Amit Shah is expected to welcome Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP at a mega rally in Midnapore. Adhikari first resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on November 27 and then from the party on December 16.

Yesterday, with Trinamool Congress leader Kabirul Islam resignation from the post of the general secretary of the party’s minority cell, it was the fourth exit in the last 24 hours from TMC.

Trinamool Congress MLA Shilbhadra Dutta has tendered his resignation from the party on Friday morning. The MLA from Barrackpore had openly resented due to the ‘interference’ by poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the choice of candidates for the state election.

Col Diptanshu Chowdhury (retd) has also resigned from the post of South Bengal State Transport Corporation and head of the state’s grievance monitoring cell and sent his letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor on Thursday,

These back-to-back exit has reinforced worries for the ruling TMC government in Bengal ahead of the state assembly polls which is just five months away.