Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two-day tour of West Bengal from Saturday, during which he is slated to eat food at the houses of a farmer and a baul singer and also meet with state BJP leaders.

BJP national media incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni released the details of Shah’s visit, wherein he will also perform puja at two temples, participate in road shows and public meetings as well.

The senior BJP leader will also pay homage to Swami Vivekananda at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Kolkata at 10.45 am on Saturday.

After giving a statement to the media, he will offer prayers at the famous Maa Siddheshwari temple in Medinipur at 12.30 pm and wish for the prosperity of all Indians.

He will also lay a wreath at the statue of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose and offer prayers at Devi Mahamaya temple, around 12 km from here, at 13.25 pm.

On Saturday afternoon, the Union Minister is also slated to visit Belijuri village in Medinipur to eat lunch with a farmer’s family.

He will address a public meeting at Medinipur College ground at 2.30 pm, and hold a review meeting on election management at ‘The Westin’ in Kolkata with other Union Ministers and BJP leaders at 7.30 pm.

On Sunday, Shah will also visit Visva Bharati University at Shantiniketan at 11 am and pay homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at the Rabindra Bhavan there.

After giving another statement to the media, he will visit the Sangeet Bhavan on the university campus. At noon, he will deliver a speech at the Bangladesh Building Auditorium of Visva Bharati University.

Shah will then proceed to have lunch with a baul folk singer’s family at Shyambati in Paruldanga (Birbhum) at 12.50 pm. At 2 pm, Shah will lead a grand road show from the Hanuman Temple on the Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle in Bolpur.

Thereafter, he will address a press conference at the Shah Mohor Cottage Resort at Birbhum at 4.45 pm.