After involving himself directly to investigate how the attack on JP Nadda’s convoy happened in West Bengal, Amit Shah has made plan to visit the state later this month to appraise the on-ground situation.

According to a report by Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, Shah, the Union Home Minister of India, will be in West Bengal on December 19 and 20 to “counter the assault on his party’s national president”.

On his way to West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour to attend a party event, Nadda’s convoy was attacked on Thursday. Protestors, standing at both side of the road, hurled stones at Nadda’s motorcade.

The BJP president, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday, had faced the wrath of state’s heated political spectrum on the first day as well.

He was greeted by protestors with black flag while he was en route to inaugurate the party’s election control room at Hastings in Kolkata. It was his first event after landing in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Two security failures in as many days compelled the BJP president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, to write to Amit Shah as well.

Following his letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) summoned the West Bengal police chief and chief secretary to New Delhi on December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state.

Reportedly, the MHA has also asked the West Bengal government to put forward the security arrangements it had made for Nadda in an official report about law enforcement in poll-bound state.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, on the other hand, has submitted a separate report to the MHA from his end about the “law and order situation” in the state on Friday after Shah had asked him to do so on Thursday.