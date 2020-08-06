Under the Covid Combat Project, the Rotary Club of Siliguri Green has launched an ambulance helpline service for people testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Meant only for Covid patients, any infected person can call on any of the given helpline numbers whenever they need an ambulance. It may be noted that people have alleged non-availability of ambulance to take Covid patients to hospitals in Siliguri.

“Owing to the increasing number of cases in Siliguri, there has been an increased pressure on the medical infrastructure and ambulance services. Most of the times, ambulance drivers refuse to go once they are informed that they have to pick someone who has tested positive,” Pankaj Agarwal, the secretary of the Rotary Club of Siliguri Green and project chairman of the Ambulance Helpline project, said. “Even if they are willing to pick the patients they begin to bargain and charge high rates. Since the patient parties are left without any other option they end up paying the amount. So this is where we felt we should intervene and thus devised a helpline service,” he added.

The club has listed four helpline numbers that can be contacted–9434061660 and 9733001945 (before 3 pm) and 9832012330 or 9832059395 (after 3 pm). “We intend to provide service to the patients at reasonable rates and without any hassles. We have a tie-up with a few ambulance service providers. We have decided upon a particular rate so that they do not charge out of their own will,” Mr Agarwal said.

According to him, the basic rate has been fixed at Rs 1500 from any point to any hospital in the town.

“We launched the service on 3 August and yesterday was the first day of its operations. Since the safety of the drivers is very important, the patient party has to take care of the PPE kit of the driver or we can provide them with the same for which the patient party can make the payment separately. So if anyone calls us, we will connect with our ambulance drivers, provide them with the address of the patients and they will pick up the patients from their respective locations,” Mr Agarwal said.