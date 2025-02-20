All-time high loco production in history

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) today achieved the mark of the highest ever production in any financial year and all-time high loco production figure in its history in a financial year. Surpassing its highest ever production of 580 locomotives achieved in the financial year 2023-24, the CLW, today brought out the 581st electric locomotive for the financial year 2024-25.

According to the CLW office, in the current financial year the figure was achieved 41 days earlier, in comparison to previous year. Vijay Kumar, general manager congratulated the entire team of CLW and appreciated their commitment towards the progress of production.

